Brad Pitt speaks out about divorce with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has decided to speak up about the divorce with Angelina Jolie now hogging the headlines both in print and digital platforms.

Director and cast member Angelina Jolie and her husband and co-star Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of “By the Sea” during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) mb.com.ph

“I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time,” Brad said in a statement to People.

The 41-year old actress filed a divorce for irreconcilable differences in relation to their different parenting styles.

Pitt, however, has not responded on rumors about his cheating, drug abuse, and anger management.