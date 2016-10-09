Breakthroughs reached in GRP–NDF marathon sessions

OSLO, Norway – A number of breakthroughs emerged in the marathon sessions of peace negotiations between the Philippine Government (GRP) and the National Democratic Front (NDF) ahead of the formal closing of discussions here, Sunday, October 9.

Both parties managed to forge pivotal agreements on socio-economic reforms (SER), political and constitutional reforms (PCR), and end of hostilities-disposition of forces (EDH-DOF), which were never before reached in their more than 40 previous meetings in the last three decades.

(Manila Bulletin file photo by Rocky Nazareno)

The two panels’ Reciprocal Working Committee (RWC) and Reciprocal Working Groups (RWGs) completed the common frameworks and outlines for the three substantive issues that will form the backbone of a peace deal that both sides have envisioned to reach by the end of President Duterte’s first year in office.

These committee and group reports would be submitted to the GRP and NDF panels early Sunday for review.

“The efforts extended by the RWC and RWGs were commendable. Exhibiting a great amount of patience, they literally worked around the clock and refused to be stymied by minor differences of opinions,” said Labor Secretary and GRP Peace Panel Chair Silvestre Bello III.

The status joint and permanent ceasefire agreement that had been widely expected to be reached before this second round of the talks was still being discussed as of press time.