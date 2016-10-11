Breast cancer busters

Foods that fight cancer cells

Last year as I had my first breast ultrasound just before I turned 36, I asked my breast specialist what causes breast cancer. I even inquired as to the possibility of a woman’s diet causing this much dreaded disease to develop. I was told that diet does not directly promote the initiation of breast cancer cells which are mainly brought about by free radicals or unstable molecules which capture electrons from proteins, enzymes, cell membranes, and DNA; chemical toxins in the mammary fat which are derived from the environment, food and water; and the third unfortunate cause is genetic flaw.

My breast doctor emphasized the importance of catching the disease early on. Women should learn how to do monthly self breast examination, get an ultrasound and mammogram depending on their age and risk. He also cautioned against abusing one’s lifestyle. Eating healthy will promote overall health thus decreasing risk of cancer.

Our mothers were right when they relentlessly reminded us to eat our daily dose of vegetables and fruits not to mention vitamin supplements when we were younger. The nutrients and phytochemicals which are abundant in fresh produce help combat diseases and even play a role in prevention.

Here are five plant-based foods that help fight cancer cells:

Cruciferous vegetables – women who consume high amounts of cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, kangkong, pechay, kale, collard greens, bok choy, brussels sprouts, mustard green, turnip greens, radishes, horse radish, and arugula have lower risk of developing cancer. Antioxidants indole and isothiocyanate prevent the formation of tumor and protect normal cells from damage caused by free radicals and toxins.

Red and yellow fruits and vegetables – Carotenoids are abundant in these colored fruits and vegetables most specially lycopene which is a type of carotenoid found in tomatoes. Studies have shown that lycopene appears to have the ability to inhibit the proliferation of breast cancer cells. However, this powerful phytochemical can only be absorbed after undergoing exposure to heat through cooking or processing. It must also be consumed with a fatty food. A good example of a combination is tomato soup with olive oil or pasta topped with tomato sauce with lean meat.

Turmeric – Recently, this spice has been gaining a lot of popularity for its anti-inflammatory properties but before we claim this as the solution to every disease in existence, let us first understand how it can fight breast cancer. Curcumin is a compound found in turmeric that blocks the activation of carcinogens or cancer causing agents. It kills, reduces, and slows the growth of tumors in studies conducted in laboratories. Drink turmeric as a tea or add it to flavor recipes much like the Chinese and Indians do.

Green tea – Anti-cancer properties are found in green and white tea, both of which are rich in antioxidants known as catechins. Green tea fights cancer by interfering with cyclins which promote the growth of breast cancer cells. It also stops the synthesis of fatty acids needed for the formation of cancer cell membranes. Enjoy a hot cup or cold glass of green tea every day.

Red wine – Alcohol should always be consumed in moderation for fear of its undesirable effects. However, red wine contains the antioxidants resveratrol and procyanidins which are antagonists of the hormone estrogen. Excess estrogen levels increases the risk of breast cancer.

