Brief statement of Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza on release of Abu Sayyaf hostage

First words of Norwegian hostage Kjartan Sekkingstad to Dureza: Thank you to President Duterte

Norwegian hostage Kjartan Sekkingstad was released by his captors earlier today, Saturday, at around 2pm somewhere in Patikul, Sulu.

He is now staying overnight at the place of MNLF Chairman Nur Misuari in Barangay Kagay. Chairman Misuari volunteered to host his stay due to heavy rains and nightfall. Men of Misuari and former Gov. Sakur Tan and other volunteers helped in the release.

I will fly him out of Jolo town tomorrow morning.

His first words when I spoke to him on the phone : “Thank you to President Duterte.”

His release from captivity capped months of quiet, patient but determined efforts with the assistance of all sectors.

He was taken hostage by armed men in a Samal resort in Davao last year, September 21, 2015 with 3 others, namely John Ridsdel, Robert Hall, who were both beheaded, and Filipina Maritess Flor, whom I also recovered 3 months ago.