Bring it on!

Binibining Pilipinas 2016 winners are excited over their coming international pageant experience and, yes, they have eye on the crown, too.

Binibining Pilipinas 2016 queens Kylie Verzosa (Bb. Pilipinas International), Jennifer Hammond (Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental) and Nicole Cordoves (Bb. Pilipinas Grand International) are ready to represent the country in their respective pageants this month.

(FROM LEFT): Kylie Verzosa (Binibining Pilipinas International), Jennifer Hammond (Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental) and Nicole Cordoves (Binibining Pilipinas Grand International) (Photo from Binibining Pilipinas)

Jennifer will carry the Philippine flag at the Miss Intercontinental pageant on Oct. 16 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

“When I looked up Sri Lanka, nakita ko na super rich ’yung culture nila. It’ a very interesting country na sobrang saya na pupunta ka doon kasi ibang experience ’yung ibibigay nila sa iyo,” Jennifer said a few days ago at a send-off party.

Nicole will compete at the Miss Grand International pageant in Las Vegas, USA on Oct. 25, while Kylie will join the Miss International pageant in Tokyo, Japan on Oct. 27.

“I’m very excited. I think Japan is the most beautiful country I have been to so it’s something I really look forward to,” Kylie said.

With Las Vegas being known for its nightlife and entertainment, Nicole expects the Miss Grand International pageant night to be grandiose.

“I’m expecting na I’ll have a lot of fun and gain new friends from different culture,” she said. “I’m really excited to talk to them, just to have a great time. And I’m expecting to bring home the first Miss Grand International crown.”

The support of Filipinos is a boost to their confidence. Nicole said, “I think every girl here will bring on their best game and enjoy the ride. I’m so excited already because it’s Las Vegas. Iba ’yung adrenaline, excitement ng mga Pinoys doon.”

They are thankful to fellow Bb. Pilipinas beauty queens, Bb. Pilipinas Universe Maxine Medina, Bb. Pilipinas Globe Nichole Manalo and Bb. Pilipinas Supranational Joanna Eden, for gracing the send-off party.

“They’re always there for us. I guess ’yung companionship namin masaya na iyon and we’re always there to support each other. We all know what we’re going through,” Kylie said.

The trio underwent months-long preparations for their respective tilts.

“We are going there prepared mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually,” Kylie shared.

Among other things, they are focused on achieving a “definitive look” to make them stand out.

“Styling is the most important thing. You face all these people and kailangan na sobrang makuha mo ’yung definite look mo. I usually dress up in jeans, white shirt, white polo preferably. Now I have to dress up like this, slits, bangles, chokers. So, it’s a stretch for me fashion-wise but I really feel good about this,” Nicole said.

How are they revving up for the Q&A portion, we asked.

“I think it’s best to be diplomatic and simply be aware of what’s happening in the Philippines and the world,” Nicole shared. “You have to go beyond yourself not only to meet the expectations of Filipinos but people from all over the world. We take a lot of lessons. We talk to a lot of people for their advice.”

Jennifer added, “Before I tell everyone that my strategy is to just be myself. Now I realize it’s not good to just be yourself. It’s good to be the best that you can be to show the world you’re a world-class Filipina.”

Filipino representatives in the past have brought home crowns and awards. Are they pressured to repeat the success of the likes of Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Young, among others?

“No. I’m more inclined towards just giving my very best for the country,” Kylie said.

“One distinct characteristic of the Filipina talaga is kindness. Then there’s humility. Those two talaga made Pia win. It’s not just beauty from the outside but what’s in your heart,” Nicole said.