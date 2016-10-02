British royals head home after visit to Canada

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate left British Columbia’s capital Saturday to the cheers of a crowd as they headed home after weeklong visit.

Britain’s Prince William, and wife, Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte get on a float plane as they prepare to depart Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) / mb.com.ph

The royal couple and their small children George and Charlotte boarded a hydroplane — the capital city Victoria is on an island in the Pacific — to head to the mainland and take a Canadian government jet back to Britain.

The family has spent a week touring nature sites in British Columbia and the Yukon territory, meeting with everyday Canadians, some of them enduring hard times.

The government, criticized for hosting the costly visit — the couple’s previous visit in 2011 cost 1.2 million Canadian dollars (800,000 euros) — gave the couple a going away gift.

It was a donation of 100,000 Canadian dollars that will go to two charities in Canada, benefiting indigenous people and immigrants.

“Canadians have a real affection for the royal family, which was once again very much on display during this tour,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.