British royals head home after visit to Canada
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate left British Columbia’s capital Saturday to the cheers of a crowd as they headed home after weeklong visit.
The royal couple and their small children George and Charlotte boarded a hydroplane — the capital city Victoria is on an island in the Pacific — to head to the mainland and take a Canadian government jet back to Britain.
The family has spent a week touring nature sites in British Columbia and the Yukon territory, meeting with everyday Canadians, some of them enduring hard times.
The government, criticized for hosting the costly visit — the couple’s previous visit in 2011 cost 1.2 million Canadian dollars (800,000 euros) — gave the couple a going away gift.
It was a donation of 100,000 Canadian dollars that will go to two charities in Canada, benefiting indigenous people and immigrants.
“Canadians have a real affection for the royal family, which was once again very much on display during this tour,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.