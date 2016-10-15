Broader China ties seen

Contracts in energy, infrastructure, tourism will be signed

Despite an ongoing dispute over territorial claims in the South China Sea, the Philippines and China are expected to forge several cooperation agreements to broaden bilateral and economic relations next week.

The bilateral accords would be sealed when President Duterte makes a state visit to China on Oct. 18 to 22 aimed at enhancing friendly ties with the Asian neighbor, according to Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Spokesperson Charles Jose.

President Duterte and China flag

The President’s visit to China includes a highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a visit to law enforcement and drug rehabilitation centers in Beijing.

“Following the meeting, President Duterte and President Xi are scheduled to witness the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding and agreement on various fields of cooperation between the two countries,” Charles Jose, spokesman of the Department of Foreign Affairs, said in a Palace news conference.

“A joint statement will likewise be issued which will stress areas of cooperation,” he added.

Jose, however, could not yet disclose details of the bilateral cooperation accords, saying these are still being finalized.

Strengthen bilateral ties

But he stressed that with the President’s visit to China, the Philippines hopes “to strengthen the bilateral ties between the Philippines and China through mutual respect and sincere cooperation for the prosperity and benefit of both countries and their peoples.”

Duterte’s visit coincides with the 41 years of the establishment of bilateral relations between the Philippines and China this year.

‘Not the sum total’

As the Philippines seeks closer economic cooperation with China, Jose said the South China Sea dispute is “not the sum total” of the country’s relations.

“We can deal with it separately but, at the same time, we would like to develop and strengthen our other areas of cooperation with China including trade, investment, tourism, people-to-people exchanges so I think that’s exactly what we are doing now with the President’s visit to China,” he said.

Territorial dispute

Still, Jose admitted that the territorial dispute will likely be among the topics that will be discussed by the President and his Chinese counterpart.

In particular, the President is expected to assert the fishing rights of Filipinos in the Scarborough Shoal during his trip to China. “The President is making his top priority for our fishermen to be able to go back to Scarborough Shoal to fish, to be able to earn their livelihood,” he said.

Meetings in Beijing

In Beijing, the President is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with National People’s Congress Chairman Zhang Dejiang and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. He is also expected to meet with members of the Filipino community in China.

He said the President may visit some law enforcement and drug rehabilitation centers during his visit to China. “It’s not final yet but I think the purpose is to, for the President to see for himself how China is also addressing this drug problem and also the fact that China is also assisting us as far as rehabilitation and law enforcement is concerned,” he said.

Private business deals

Apart from the bilateral government accords, Jose said many private business deals will also be forged at the sidelines of the President’s visit to China.

“There will be a lot and I mean a lot of business contracts that will be signed. These will be private contracts that will be signed covering many areas including, I think energy, infrastructure and even I think tourism infrastructure,” he said.

“I think those are the areas that the Chinese side is very much interested in to invest in the Philippines and do business with our Filipino counterparts,” he added.

Keynote address

The President is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the Trade and Investment Forum, which will be attended by Filipino and Chinese investors.

State visit to Brunei

Prior to his China visit, the President will finally push ahead with his state visit to Brunei on Oct. 16 to 18 for a meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on bilateral and regional concern.

“It is hoped that during the visit, both leaders could also exchange ideas on how to broaden cooperation,” Jose said.

Duterte was supposed to visit Brunei last month but postponed the trip due to the bombing incident in Davao City.

The President’s visits to Brunei and China are expected “to enhance our friendly relations with both countries and to ensure them that the Philippines will continue to be their partners in the region,” Jose said.

The President is also scheduled to meet the Filipino community in Brunei on the first day of his visit to the country.

“We expect that there will be a huge turnout of Filipinos to greet and meet the President. The event will be held at the Indoor Stadium Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex,” Jose said. Around 23,000 Filipinos are working and residing in Brunei.