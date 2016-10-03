 Broom town | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Broom town


October 3, 2016

Buli tree trunks are soaked in seawater as part of the process for making buli brooms, the main livelihood for the residents of Paknan, Mandaue City. (Juan Carlo de Vela/ Manila Bulletin)

