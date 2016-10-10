Brother launches ADS-2400N Network Scanner

Brother International Philippines, Corp. has recently launched the new ADS-2400N Desktop Scanner with Gigabit Ethernet Networking as a remarkable addition to its state-of-the-art line of document scanners.

The Brother ADS-2400N offers true network scanning, without having to log on to a central PC or install software at multiple location points. The ADS-2400N supports TWAIN and ISIS drivers for software integration and image processing, and incorporates Hi-Speed USB 2.0 for super fast processing. The desktop scanner model scans to email, File, Image, Network, OCR (optical character recognition) software, SharePoint, USB Host and FTP (file transfer protocol) or SFTP (secure file transfer protocol).

Built for professional business usage, Brother ADS-2400N boasts of scan speeds of up to 60ipm (30ppm) and a large 50 sheet capacity document feeder capable of scanning 27 to 413gsm paper weights. Moreover, the ADS-2400N uses a wider output tray to neatly capture paper fed through the automatic document feeder. Paper trays are angled to encounter less paper resistance so paper can glide easily and stack smoothly, reducing paper folds.

The new desktop scanner model also has Multifeed Detection that uses sound waves to identify potential misfeeds.

The paper pathway is automatically suspended and the user alerted if an irregular signal is detected.

The Advanced Reverse Roller system, meanwhile, manages incoming bulk paper jobs so only one sheet is processed at a time, for outstanding reliability when scanning a variety of document types and weights.