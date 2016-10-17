(PHOTOS) Brunei OFWs hopeful Duterte visit will open more opportunities

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei – Filipino migrant workers in Brunei continue to support President Rodrigo R. Duterte amid criticisms over his bloody anti-narcotics crackdown.

This, as they remain optimistic to Duterte’s initiative in improving peace and order in the Philippines, as well as, enhancing the quality of life of Filipinos.

As the Chief Executive begins his three-day state visit in this oil-rich Southeast Asian sultanate, Filipino workers here are also hopeful this would result to greater opportunities for them.

According to Philippine Ambassador to Brunei Meynardo Montealegre, approximately 6,000 members of the Filipino community have confirmed their attendance to the meeting with the President at the Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.