Brunei sultan fetes President Duterte

Photo courtesy of RTVM | mb.com.ph

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei – Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Monday hosted a state banquet for President Rodrigo R. Duterte at the Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei.

During the event, the two leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between Brunei and the Philippines.

“My Government and the people of Brunei Darussalam join me in extending a very warm welcome to you on your first visit here. Your presence reaffirms the excellent and long-standing friendship so happily enjoyed by the people of our two countries,” Bolkiah said in his remarks.

“We, in Brunei, admire your personal achievements as the Mayor of Davao in making the city business-friendly and attaining impressive economic growth,” Bolkiah added.

And with this, he expressed confidence that under Duterte’s leadership, Davao’s success will be replicated throughout the Philippines and bring inclusive growth to the Filipino people.