Bryan Boy receives bashing after typhoon tweet

Filipino fashion blogger BryanBoy had been called out by some netizens after he tweeted that he wished a typhoon will hit the Philippines so President Duterte can be taught a lesson.

I can’t wait for typhoon season to hit Philippines para maturuan ng lesson si duterte. Go right ahead and burn your international aid — bryanboy (@bryanboy) September 21, 2016

The blogger, whose real name in Bryan Grey Yambao, used to be a web developer before he started blogging in 2014. He is currently based in the U.S.

Many netizens were disappointed that a fellow countryman will wish such a tragedy on his own country.

But this isn’t the first time the 35-year-old blogger was ever bashed.

His controversial tweet about the 2013 Fashion Week in received lots of hates and was labelled ‘appalling’, ‘disgusting’, and ‘irresponsible.’ He was also and of sending a pro-anorexia message to his impressionable audience.