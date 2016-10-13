BSP expects peso to stay within narrower bands

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. yesterday said the exchange rate will likely continue to stay within a small trading range as markets assess and await the next US Federal Reserve (Fed) pronouncements.

Until then, a “clearer guidance” will only emerge – whether new or expected – when the US Fed through its chair Janet Yellen makes these rates-related pronouncements.

“The minutes as I understand it did not say anything new,” said Tetangco, commenting on the released Fed minutes that further gave rise to expectations of a December US rates’ hike.

Amando M. Tetangco Jr.

“(There’s) nothing unexpected or different from what market had ‘read’ from the actual statement,” said Tetangco. “The division within the Fed was already spoken of even on statement date (and) the market will continue to closely monitor other Fed members who are speaking.”

Tetangco said the market will closely follow today’s announcements from the Fed. “We may see some clearer guidance from Chair Yellen who is expected to speak (today). Hopefully till then regional currencies including the peso will trade within narrower bands.”

The peso continued to range in the R48 level as the US dollar continued to be strong on expectations of a Fed December rates’ increase.

This has been raising the demand for the greenback for the past weeks.

Tetangco has always said that the peso is moving in an expected manner.

He has said that the peso has the leeway to “absorb” exchange rate shocks coming from the external sector, that there was enough foreign exchange liquidity to manage and contain market rate volatility and “enough (policy) tools” to “address such ‘noise’ in onshore markets, to calm (and) keep market behavior in check.”

“Specifically, we have room to allow the exchange rates to absorb some of these near-term shocks or provide foreign exchange liquidity under our flexible exchange rate policy,” said Tetangco.