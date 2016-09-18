BSP income improves to P11 billion in 7 months

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) further improved its income with P10.95 billion as of end-July, reversing last year’s P3.55-billion losses.

Based on the BSP’s latest (unaudited) financial statement, the BSP registered foreign exchange gains of P6.5 billion, better than same time in 2015 of P3.17 billion.

The gains are due to exchange rate fluctuations coming from BSP’s foreign currency transactions such as foreign exchange investments, servicing of maturing obligations and derivatives.

BSP revenues, in the meantime, increased by 28.7 percent year-on-year to P45 billion from P34.97 billion. Interest income totaled P27.06 billion which was higher than the P21.47 billion last year.

Expenses dropped 2.7 percent during the period from P41.69 billion to P40.57 billion. Interest expenses also fell to P26.17 billion from same time last year of P28.31 billion.

In 2015, the BSP reported losses amounting to P4.30 billion.

It has been incurring losses since 2010. However the central bank had P11.55 billion worth of realized gains from foreign exchange fluctuations last year, the highest since 2005.

After a huge P113.7-billion foreign exchange loss in 2007, the BSP has tried to manage its foreign exchange fluctuations but it continued to report losses until 2012.

The BSP incurred financial losses in its effort to temper currency fluctuations and maintain financial stability.

The BSP has been more prudent in handling its expenses, especially as it has reduced interest costs it is paying for maintaining banks’ placements in special deposit accounts (SDAs) and other open market facilities.

The BSP adopted the interest corridor system (IRC) last June and recalibrated its rates. It has been winding down its SDAs and encouraging the migration of funds to its new overnight facility.

Its weekly auction of term deposits – currently offered at R90 billion – has been improving system liquidity and slowly narrowing the gap between market rates and BSP rates.

Overtime, the IRC framework will improve BSP’s financial standing.