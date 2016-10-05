BSP keeps TDF auction volume until October 19

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will be offering P110 billion of 28-day and 7-day term deposits for its auction on October 12 and 19.

The BSP yesterday announced the October 19 volume after assessing that there is still liquidity in the market to meet demand and no requirement to adjust the auction size higher.

During yesterday’s term deposit facility auction (TDF), the BSP received P222.77 billion in tenders. The 28-day tenors, offered at P100 billion, was oversubscribed at P187.489 billion. The 7-day term deposits received P35.281 billion against awarded of P10 billion.

The auction results also showed a higher weighted average accepted yield for the 28-days of 2.5551 percent versus last week’s 2.5438 percent. The range was at 2.500 percent to 2.5625 percent. The 7-day term deposits’ yield remained fixed at 2.500 percent.

The BSP implemented the interest rate corridor or IRC system last June 3. It has increased the TDF volume three times from P30 billion initially to P110 billion.

The TDF continue to be oversubscribed even as the BSP regularly increases its size.

While the auctions will be limited for the 7-day and 28-day maturity, the central bank has made it clear that it will be flexible to offer longer-dated deposits in the future. It will also add frequency to auctions when necessary.

BSP Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo has said that auction volume will gradually be increased to enable convergence of market interest rates to the BSP policy rate.

The IRC is a system for guiding short-term market rates towards the BSP policy interest rate which is the overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate.

With the IRC system the BSP reformed its open market facilities by the introduction of the standing liquidity facilities, namely, the overnight lending facility and the overnight deposit facility, the overnight RRP facility, and the TDF.

The interest rates for the standing liquidity facilities form the upper and lower bound of the corridor while the overnight RRP rate is set at the middle of the corridor.