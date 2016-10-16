BSP reviews foreign borrowing limit

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is reviewing the 2017 foreign borrowing limit for both the public and private sectors.

The BSP is assessing next year’s ceiling based on corporates’ borrowing plans which were submitted to the central bank at the end of September. All banks, foreign parent companies and affiliates were instructed to disclose next year’s foreign borrowing plans.

Resident entities borrow offshore via the issuance of bonds or securities in the international capital markets.

The BSP makes it mandatory to submit such plans to monitor the “magnitude and timing” of foreign financing requirements which would help them in their capital flows projections and its implications on the economy.

The BSP also wants to know the purpose – particularly the private sector’s – why they have to borrow from overseas.

From the submissions of both the private and public sector of their planned foreign loans, the BSP could estimate what it calls “indicative funding requirements” for any given year.

For this year, the BSP has set a foreign borrowing limit of $5 billion, the same ceiling imposed since 2013. In the past, the central bank’s foreign loan ceiling had been set as high as $12 billion.

Earlier, the BSP lifted the prohibition on the notarization of documents on private sector foreign loans that are without guarantees.

BSP Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. said the easing of documentation rules not only covers foreign loans but also deferred payment and other foreign or foreign currency denominated obligations of the private sector. These documents were previously prohibited from being notarized.

The revised foreign exchange rules will cover purely private sector accounts.

“It will, thus, provide the private sector greater flexibility with respect to documentation of their financing agreements to meet specific requirements of creditors and/or foreign laws that may govern such transactions,” said the BSP.