BSP to offer P110 B in first 2 weeks in Oct.

TDF auction

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will keep the P110 billion weekly volume for its first two weeks of term deposit auction facility (TDF) in October.

The BSP announced the auction size increase last week but said it will be offered for the first week only. The current auction size is P90 billion. The additional P20 billion or P100-billion total is on the 28-day term deposits while the shorter 7 days will still have P10 billion.

The central bank has adopted a liquidity forecasting method depending on market demand. The higher P110 billion has been set for October 5 and October 12.

Based on the auction results yesterday, the 28-days had a higher weighted average accepted yield of 2.5438 percent. The range was at 2.500 percent to 2.5625 percent. The BSP awarded the full P80 billion against tendered amount of P172 billion.

The 7-day term deposits’ yield remained fixed at 2.500 percent with P10 billion awarded and this was oversubscribed by P34 billion.

The term deposits were offered at P90 billion combined and oversubscribed by P206 billion.

The BSP has already announced intentions to reduce banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRR) as funds migrate to the TDF from the overnight deposit facility.

Banks’ RRR as imposed by the BSP is currently at 20 percent. A lower RRR will release additional liquidity into the financial system.

The BSP implemented the interest rate corridor or IRC system last June 3. It has increased the TDF volume three times from P30 billion initially to P90 billion.