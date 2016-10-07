BSP ups cap for OFWs’ allowed banknotes exchange

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) yesterday said up to P50,000 of old banknotes can be exchanged for Filipinos based abroad, an increase from the previous limit of only P10,000.

The BSP has a banknote exchange facility for overseas Filipinos that still has the old banknotes or the New Design Series (NDS) which was taken out of circulation at the end of 2015 and replaced by the New Generation Currency (NGC).

The Monetary Board approved the increase in the allowable amount to be changed from P10,000 to P50,000.

The exchange facility, under BSP Circular No. 910 issued last April 22, allowed the replacement/exchange of NDS banknotes in the possession of overseas Filipinos “that could not be physically exchanged within the prescribed period” of January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

The BSP reminds the overseas Filipinos who wish to avail of the NDS banknote exchange facility to register their NDS banknote holdings at BSP website https://orbs.bsp.gov.ph starting October 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

The BSP said overseas Filipinos who will be able to register their NDS banknote holdings within this registration period have one year from date of registration to present their original passport and printed confirmation notice to any BSP office for the processing of the NDS exchange.

In the meantime, the BSP stressed that overseas Filipinos located in areas known for geopolitical crisis and who may not be able to register their NDS banknote holdings will only need to present their original passport with exit stamp by “authorities from war-torn countries and/or authorities from other countries that served as exit points for repatriation to any BSP office for processing” from January 1, 2017 until December 31, 2017.