BTS drops teaser for comeback album

Photo courtesy of BTS’s Facebook page

Top South Korean boy band, BTS (Bangtan Boys) drops a trailer entitled Wings: Boy Meets Evil for their upcoming album on October 10, 2016.

The 7-member hip-hop group will be making its second comeback album this year, after breaking international charts with The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever that included the track Fire.

The album is the final installment of the group’s The Most Beautiful Moment in Life trilogy.

Here is the trailer from BTS’ YouTube channel, ibighit:

The group also left fans puzzled and psyched after posting a series of seven mysterious short films before releasing the said trailer.

Fans theorize that these are probably clues that lead to the story behind their past music videos I Need U, Run, and Young Forever.

BTS visited the Philippines for a concert in July this year and in September for a K-Pop convention.