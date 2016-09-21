Bukidnon gov to seek TRO on Ombudsman suspension order

By Antonio L. Colina IV

Davao City – Bukidnon Governor, Jose Ma. Zubiri Jr. will seek a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the suspension order issued by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

In an interview Tuesday during the “Sulong Pilipinas” event at the SMX Convention Center Davao, Zubiri, father of Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, said his lawyer will immediately seek a TRO from the Court of Appeals in Cagayan de Oro as soon as he receives a copy of the Ombudsman’s decision.

Bukidnon Map (Photo courtesy of Google Map)

Zubiri was suspended after he was found guilty of grave Abuse of Authority amounting to oppression and violation of Section 5(a) of the Code of Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act No. 6713), with regards to his failure to sign the clearance and act on the request for commutation of complainant Carlos Ycaro, the former provincial assessor.

He called the Ombudsman decision “baseless” as he could not sign and act on Ycaro’s commutation because he was not the governor – and was only the vice mayor – from July 1, 2012 to June 30, 2013 when the Ombudsman conducted its investigation in January 2013.

He maintained that Ycaro could not be cleared due to his purchase of equipment that were paid using funds from the provincial government. The equipment, however, were not delivered.

He said the complainant purchased 1,500 chairs worth P3.25 million and a sound system worth P8.1 million as part of the construction of an auditorium in Bukidnon.

“When they presented that to me, I told him I will not release it unless you settle your accounts first with the province. What happened was, we just followed COA circular that we cannot release any funds or benefits to any retirees unless they have no accountability at all,” he said.

He said they will also file a motion for reconsideration before the Ombudsman regarding the case they filed against Ycaro in relation to his purchase of equipment that he alleged were “undelivered.”

But the Ombudsman’s decision stated that it “cannot serve as valid excuse to deny approval of his application for leave commutation, especially where he has more than 300 days in commutable leave credits.”

It added Zubiri was also faulted for failing “to perform the mandate of Section 5(a) of RA No. 6713 by completely ignoring the two communications of complainant, addressed to his office.”

It said “grave abuse of authority or oppression is a misdemeanor committed by a public officer, who under color of his office, commits an act of cruelty, severity, unlawful exaction, domination or excessive use of authority.”