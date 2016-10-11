Bulacan produces trainers in battle versus HIV/AIDS

Malolos City, Bulacan — The provincial government has produced a pool of trainers who will reinforce public awareness on HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome), and other sexually-transmissible infections (STIs).

Governor Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado said the pool of trainers recently completed a three-day trainers’ course on HIV/AIDS and STI through its Public Health Office (PHO) and Department of Health Region 3 (DOH-3) office at the Widus Hotel, Clarkfield, Angeles City, Pampanga.

Bulacan map(Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

The participants included the DILG-Bulacan, DepEd-Bulacan, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Region 3, Bulacan State University, Baliwag University, Bulacan Polytechnic College, Philippine National Red Cross, Provincial Government of Bulacan departments such as the PPAO, the PSWDO, and the Provincial Youth, Sports Employment and Development Office.

Celestino Ramirez, HIV master trainer from the DOH, and Joseph Michael Manlutac, regional HIV program coordinator, discussed how to effectively engage an audience and aid them in combating the increasing number of persons living with HIV.

As their guide, the participants were introduced to the book titled “Basic STI, HIV and AIDS Education Module: Trainer’s Guide First Edition.”

The Philippine HIV and AIDS Registry Epidemiology Bureau revealed a total of 35,765 cases of HIV and AIDS in the country since 1984 and is now averaging 26 cases per day. “The Philippines is one of only seven countries in the world where new cases are rising,” Ramirez pointed out.

With this in view, Gov. Alvarado cited the bureau’s report of 2,887 cases in Central Luzon for the same duration wherein 948 of which came from Bulacan.