Businesswoman rescued from ASG in Sulu

A 60-year-old businesswoman who was abducted by still unidentified armed men in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte Monday afternoon, was rescued by the military from the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu on Wednesday morning.

Rescued kidnap victim Martina Yee (Photo c/o AFP Joint Task Force Sulu)

Air Force Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, identified the rescued kidnap victim as Martina “Tinang” Yee.

Padilla said troops of the 35th Infantry Battalion, 501st Infantry Brigade of Joint Task Force Sulu rescued Yee from the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in a pier in Tanjung, Brgy Kajatian, Indanan Sulu, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Yee, a resident of Sirawai, Zamboanga Del Norte and owner of a gas station, was kidnapped by about six fully armed men in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte, at 3 p.m. Monday.

Reports indicated that the group fled heading towards Zamboanga City passing Municipality of Sibucu aboard triple engine watercraft.