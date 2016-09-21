Butanding-watching marks 3?

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli

Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo went whale shark diving in Oslob, Cebu recently.

Matteo posted on Instagram several photos from the trip, including one that shows him and Sarah swimming with Butandings, which he captioned ‘The best.’

He also posted a photo of himself with some friends underwater, captioning it, “This creature is soo beautiful… can’t get over them. Soooooooo awesome!”

Fans assumed it was their way of celebrating their third anniversary as a couple. Note that while they never divulged the exact date of their anniversary, Matteo mentioned in an interview on “The Buzz” in August 2014 that they were about to celebrate their first anniversary that time.