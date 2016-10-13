CA confirms 4 Cabinet men

The 25-member Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed yesterday the appointments of four members of the Duterte Cabinet after a marathon hearing by its four committees to determine their fitness to head their respective departments.

NEW CABINET MEN — Senate President and Commission on Appointments Chairman Aquilino Pimentel III and other commission members join Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi in a photo after the CA confirmed their appointments Wednesday. (Joseph Vidal/PRIB)

Confirmed were Alfonso G. Cusi as Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary; banker Carlos G. Dominguez III as Department of Finance (DOF) secretary; Silvestre H. Bello as Department of Labor (DOLE) Secretary; and Martin M. Andanar as Secretary, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

The first Duterte Cabinet member confirmed by the CA last month was Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

Yesterday’s confirmation process was presided over by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, concurrent CA chairman.

Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin M. Drilon, chairman of the CA energy committee, sponsored his committee’s recommendation seeking Cusi’s confirmation. He said Cusi is “fit” to run the DOE and is “astute.”

Senators Loren Legarda, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, and Juan Miguel Zubiri seconded Drilon’s motion to have Cusi’s appointment confirmed.

Sen. Francis “Kiko’’ Pangilinan, chairman of the CA finance committee, sponsored the confirmation of Dominguez whom he described as honest and over-achieving.

Sen. Loren Legarda, chairperson the Senate Finance Committee that will pass upon President Duterte’s proposed P3.35-trillion national budget for 2017, co-sponsored Pangilinan’s motion to have Dominguez’s appointment confirmed.

She said Dominguez is qualified and is responsible for the Duterte administration’s 10-point economic agenda.

Zubiri said Dominguez is “beyond reproach.’’

Dominguez has held two Cabinet posts. He was formerly Agriculture and Environment secretary in past administrations.

Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano said the sponsorship for the confirmation of Cusi and Dominguez done by Liberal Party members (Drilon and Pangilinan) speaks eloquently of the statesmanship of his two colleagues and a vote of confidence for the Duterte administration.

Pangilinan shot back by saying that the LP has no hidden agenda and that it supports the Duterte government when its policies benefit the people.

Senate and CA Minority Leader Ralph G. Recto gave his full support for Dominguez for being the “wisest” among the Cabinet members and who could translate President Duterte’s rhetoric into reality.

Rep. Joel Mayo Z. Almario, chairman of the CA labor committee, said Bello should be confirmed as DOLE chief as his “heart is in the right place” in protecting the labor sector. He said he is confident that Bello, who has taken giant strides as chairman of the Philippine peace panel now negotiating with communist leaders in the current peace process, would help the cause of 47 million local workers.

Rep. Ronaldo B. Zamora, concurrent CA vice chairman, gave a congratulatory speech for Bello’s confirmation. Bello can do the job, he said.

Drilon said Bello is the right man for the right job, while Rep. Rodolfo T. Albano III, CA Majority Leader, described Bello as a “patriot.”.

During the confirmation process by the Almario committee, Bello said the amnesty proclamation which is subject to the concurrence of Congress is a separate issue and is not attached to the issue of ceasefire.

Bello said the proclamation by the President of a general amnesty is not a condition for the signing of the final peace agreement.

Rep. Rosenda Ann Ocampo, chairwoman of the CA government corporations and other offices committee, was able to have Andanar’s appointment confirmed by the CA yesterday.