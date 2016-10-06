Cantonese food like you never had before

New Lung Hin chef brings in tradition and experience

Just a few months after it introduced its new chef and received the Golden Horse award, Marco Polo Manila’s Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin introduces a new executive chef again. The previous chef left the restaurant for personal reasons. He has since been replaced by chef Raymond Yeung from Hong Kong.

An experienced Cantonese chef with more than 26 years of kitchen experience, he brings in traditional mastery, new flavors, and modern techniques to the hotel’s award-winning restaurant.

Steamed king prawn with steamed egg (Manila Bulletin)

Winner of the Hofex 2009 Hong Kong International Culinary Classic Gold Award, Raymond’s also studied under the Chinese Cuisine Training Institute (CCTI), the culinary school that the Chinese government operates, which hones Chinese master chefs in the techniques and disciplines of Chinese cuisine.

Now, he joins one of the most modern Cantonese restaurants in Manila, Lung Hin. Raymond’s extensive experience adds another dimension to the restaurant’s already vibrant menu.

“For the first 10 years of my career, I studied under a master Chinese chef, mastering old traditional Cantonese cuisine. The next 10 years, working abroad, in different companies, I was exposed to different cultures and different culinary techniques,” the 40-year-old chef explains. “But I still keep the traditional ways.”

In a preview of its new dishes, Raymond treated a select group of press to sample his food. It is a preview of the path to which he is taking traditional Cantonese food. He fuses international and modern techniques to a cuisine that has a long history.

Homemade snow skin mooncake (Manila Bulletin)

One of his not-so-Cantonese dishes is the crystal duck terrine. Served amuse-bouche style, the small terrine bites are molded in with a savory gelatin, almost like an aspic. It mixes different textures and flavors, giving the traditional French meat loaf dish a modern twist.

One of the dishes that wowed the group was the chicken consommé with chrysanthemum tofu and matsutake mushroom. According to Raymond, consommé, which is a traditional English technique, has been practiced by Chinese chefs for more than 1,000 years. So this dish is as traditional Chinese as it gets.

Served in a glass goblet, the clear consommé showcased an intricately cut tofu in the middle, made to look like a chrysanthemum flower. Raymond says that the consommé itself took almost 10 hours to make, cooking different chicken parts separately. But preparing the dish required more than 10 hours resulting to delicate and clean flavors.

Fried rice with asparagus and five spice pork (Manila Bulletin)

Another killer dish is the steamed king prawn with steamed egg. A large piece of prawn is served on top of clear broth and delicate steamed egg whites in the bottom. Having a flan-like consistency, the supple steamed egg whites melts in your mouth, a contrast to the firm bite from the big piece of prawn.

The deep-fried lapu-lapu with sliced mango and sweet chili sauce, on the other hand, was the most traditional Cantonese dish during the lunch, but with local flavors mixed into it. Usually served steamed, the lapu-lapu was instead fried to a crisp and sitting on a layer of thick sweet-chili sauce, then topped with the Philippine mango salsa.

“I get the local produce as much as I can, like fruits. Philippine mango is, I think, the best in the world. I tried Australian, Chinese, and Thai mangoes and Filipino mango is still at the top. I use a local product that gives good balance to my dish,” says Raymond, who worked in the Philippines previously for four years, from 2009 to 2013.

Deep fried lapu-lapu with sliced mango and sweet chili sauce (Manila Bulletin)

Rice-loving Filipinos would love the fried rice with asparagus and five spice pork. The rice is a meal on its own that packs a lot of flavor in every bite.

The perfect way to end the lunch was the beautifully crafted homemade snow skin mooncake. Not your traditional moon cake, the mochi-like dessert is a modern take on the classic Chinese pastry. The outer crust has a gummy and sticky consistency like mochi and it contains a dense custard filling.

All of the dishes will be available in the special executive and family set menus of the restaurant.

“Cantonese cuisine is basic. We keep the original flavor, the natural taste, and the natural texture of the food,” he says. “I mix in modern decoration and design to make it different.”

Lung Hin, 44th floor, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila; www.marcopolohotels.com; Facebook/MarcoPoloOrtigasManila; Twitter and Instagram/@marcopolomanila