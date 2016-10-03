Capturing nature

Hersley Casero adapts to the changing tides to further expand his art

The natural world is the resounding expression of the universe and, within the diverse tape story of life, it offers the secret to peace and longevity. Nature embraces the fleetingness of existence, and celebrates how life and destruction work in harmony with one another. It serves as a haven for the world-weary soul and it is in communion with it, away from the artificiality that prevails in urban and modern life, that we can gain deeper understanding of previously confounding issues. Nature holds infinite wisdom, and it is only upon returning to nature that humans can connect deeper with their most authentic self.

Harsley Casero shares his love for nature and passion for arts (Manila Bulletin)

The unquestionable power of nature to heal and transform serves as the catalyst for photographer-artist Hersely Casero’s recently concluded exhibit, “Sanctuary.” Debuting at the Art Veritae, “Sanctuary” chronicled Casero’s reflections on nature and the active role that nature plays in molding the human psyche. In muted monochromatic palettes he shares his surreal works, which serves as his own depiction of landscapes as a sanctuary. He presents intimate scenes of man in nature and moved by nature, naked from technological attires. In his striking juxtapositions, we are provided with an arresting contrast to the transitory state of man-made objects by viewing life, in its most dynamic form, as the union of man with nature.

His most recent collection reflects his growing concern over the state of the global environment. “It’s alarming,” says Casero, brimming with passion. “It’s alarming in a way that to this day, there are still people who don’t seem to notice how terrifying our environmental state is. And I can’t think of a reason why. It’s right in front of us but still most of us don’t see the reality of the of the situation. There are always more important things to prioritize; food, bills, or the latest celebrity rumors . . . but nothing about the environment.”

Build, Destroy, Build, oil on canvas, 2017 (Manila Bulletin)

“It’s all very confusing,” he adds, “knowing the fact that we are all a part of this environment. What happens to it happens to us. And there is no running away, only fixing and saving what’s left for all of us.”

That his art poignantly reflects his surroundings and innermost advocacies is not a surprise, given that he has professed his commitment to “mirror human feelings and depict how man responds to situations around him.” Rounding up his artist statement further, he passionately noted that, “Revealing the uniqueness of man is a pursuit that gives meaning to both life and art itself.”

This is something he realized very early in life. At just five years old, Hersley Casero drew a helicopter. It was a simple act that would define the rest of his adult life, as a few years later he wholeheartedly threw himself into a full-time artistic career. Born and raised in Dumaguete City, he was consciously molded by his surroundings and its beautiful rustic quality which served as the setting for most of his future works, with treasured memories and nostalgia contributing to the visual repertoire he would channel toward the canvas. It was during this time that he was driven to immerse himself in the works of Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, and Andy Warhol, as well as notable Filipino artists such as Onib Olmedo and world-renowned photographer Luis Sinco, who was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the battle of Fallouja.

Balance, oil on canvas, 2017 (Manila Bulletin)

These diverse range of artists influenced Casero’s own evolution and he had since been inspired to hone his own artistic eye, which he directed toward both photography and painting. Though he studied Marketing at Foundation University, he has since returned to his alma mater as an artist-in-residence, imparting his own insights on the creative process to budding artists within the institution.

Casero remains candid in his progress as an artist, allowing himself the flexibility to adapt to the changing tides to further expand his art. A truly perceptive individual, he is fueled by everything that the world has to offer, all of which, he says, greatly informs his art-making.

“I love collecting art books and music for me is magic in symphony,” he says. “I love to travel and to be in a place where I can fully connect with nature, people, and embrace what it offers and get inspiration from the total experience.”

Casero has captured audiences with his almost cinematic eye, both as a painter and a photographer, through a number of group and solo exhibitions, which received coverage from notable national and international publications.

Contemporary socio-related subjects mark his artistic portfolio, as he opts to present issues that are relatable in a fresh, innovative manner. He actively works to involve viewers, championing inclusion by presenting his visual discourse in a manner that evokes familiarity and encourages dialogue and self-reflection.

Internal factors similarly shape Casero’s oeuvre as he admits that his palettes change to resonate the energy and spirit that he holds at the moment of creation. “I believe that the evolution of our works reflects our own evolution,” he says. “I am always sensitive to the changes around me and within me and as I go through the phase of experimentation and discovery in my daily practice, I learn new things that widen my perspective on art. Each day I can feel that I’m getting closer to what I really am as an artist and it always shows on my latest works.”

The golden sepia scheme of his latest collection is in stark contrast to his more festive and colorful earlier works. The more contemplative disposition of the paintings adds a sentimental dimension that creates a more conducive atmosphere for contemplation. He attributes this to the melancholy of dealing with the loss of loved ones and friends over the years. Humility and recognition of the brevity of human existence have had a great impact on his creative process, which he willingly embraced as a form of catharsis.

As a restless soul, Casero never runs out of ideas. Cultivating a true appreciation of life and its limitless possibilities, the artist simply says that for inspiration he simply goes to the shore, hugs a tree, or spark a conversation with people. His ability to see the intrigue of everyday life, allows him to inject a little bit of magic into his artwork. As for his creative philosophy, Casero keeps it simple, saying “stay peculiar.”