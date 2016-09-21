Castro named Player of the Week once again

Jayson Castro once again took the Accel-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week on Monday after a solid outing in TNT’s final Governors’ Cup elimination round game.

MB FILE – Jayson Castro is one of 17 players named to the Gilas Pilipinas pool for next year’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament. (AP) mb.com.ph

In a highly-important game against Ginebra on Sunday night at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, where the top seed come the quarterfinals is on the line, Castro showed why he is the best point guard in Asia right now by tallying 19 points and 10 assists with four rebounds as TNT took the 104-92 victory. It was the fourth time this conference “The Blur” dished out 10 or more dimes.

The KaTropa, who have a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, will take on the winner of a knockout showdown between the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the Phoenix Fuel Masters. The Elasto Painters-Fuel Masters match takes place on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Two ROS players actually made the nomination list in Paul Lee and Beau Belga, while Castro’s teammate Larry Fonacier was also considered for the weekly citation. Alaska’s Sonny Thoss and Calvin Abueva and San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo and Arwind Santos were the other nominees.