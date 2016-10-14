Caterers cooking up ideas for success

In every special event, social gathering and corporate meeting, food quality and presentation matter.

While caterers old and new follow this same ethos, the proliferation of more players in the industry cooks up more competition.

This encourages them to constantly innovate while still looking at their tried and tested recipe for success.

Cuisine improvisation

SGV & Co. 70th Anniversary | Albergus Catering Facebook page | mb.com.ph

For nearly four decades, Albergus Catering prides itself for offering Asian and Western menus for events such as weddings, gala, fundraisers, etc.

It has earned a reputation for mastering the art of tweaking their international menu to satisfy the Filipinos’ tastes. And a key factor to improving and improvising their menu selection is traveling.

“I’ve always had fond memories traveling and eating abroad while growing up. We attend local and international food shows and conventions regularly,” said Mary Ann Unson-Jugo, chief operating officer of Albergus, recalling her memories with her mother, who founded the catering service.

Jugo said her family took advantage of their travels to attend cooking classes and understand the culture and cuisine of the foreign lands they visit.

But for Jugo, it remains incumbent for them to listen and know their clients. “It’s more than market research and food shows. It’s sitting down with them and knowing them personally.”

To further popularize its offerings, the Quezon City-based catering service is set to launch “Food to Go,” which brings some of Albergus’ originals to stores in malls.

High-end and themed presentation

Tanco-Palma Wedding reception | Bizu Facebook page | mb.com.ph

While it is targeting the high-end or premium market with its take on the authentic French patisserie, Bizu Creative Studio makes sure it lives up to its philosophy of joie de vivre (joy of living).

Among its unique selling points are tailored menus, exquisite floral arrangements and quality service. Barely mentioned but highly evident is their ingenuity in coming up with themes that clients enjoy.

“Customers always want something new and interesting for their guests to try. We try to rethink our next set of value-adding products and services year on year,” said Audrey Tanco Uy, Bizu Catering Studio manager.

And being the caterer of choice for the Heart Evangelista–Chiz Escudero wedding is no small feat.

Bizu has seven branches in Metro Manila and will open a new one at Uptown Bonifacio Global City in the first quarter of 2017.

Expansion and creativity

Juan Carlo’s Luxurious Fantasy Inspiré | Juan Carlo The Caterer Facebook page | mb.com.ph

It pays to let creativity breathe new life in the otherwise chaotic grind of organizing events.

Juan Carlo The Caterer has mastered the game of playful presentation to make gatherings more memorable, such as the weddings of Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi, Isabel Oli and John Prats, and the upcoming walk down the aisle of Rufa Mae Quinto in November.

It has also catered to younger clients, such as the 18th birthdays of Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Montes and Lisa Soberano.

Juan Carlo, named after the son of its founder Alex del Rosario, began as a small food-to-go business. Based in Batangas, it has a satellite office at Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

Unusual for a catering service, it has no restaurant of its own. Instead, it offers its catering services to an established network of more than 15 partner venues, and put up creative sets that have earned awards and accolades.

Recently, it is making inroads in corporate gatherings.