Cebu City fire


September 30, 2016

Firemen probe the blackened interior of a three-story building in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, that was destroyed by a fire on Friday. A scrap iron shop next to the building was also razed. (Juan Carlo de Vela/ Manila Bulletin)

