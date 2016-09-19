Cebu ecozone consortium seeks city’s endorsement

Cebu City — The consortium that won the bid for a lot at the Cebu City government-owned South Road Properties (SRP) last year has asked the Cebu City Council to endorse its 26-hectare mixed-use economic zone plan.

The city awarded the lot to the consortium of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), Cebu Holdings Inc. (CHI) and SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPHI) and Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) in July 2015.

Cebu City Map(Photo courtesy of Google Map)

Of the 45.2-hectare lot subjected for bidding, 26 hectares were bought by the consortium of Ayala and SM, and 19.2 hectares by Filinvest.

In a letter to Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, dated September 5, ALI, CHI and SMPHI asked the city government to issue the endorsement, which is a requirement for their registration agreement with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

“The property is part of the SRP, which was issued a PEZA Certificate of Registration to the city government as developer or operator of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) last Jan. 6, 2006,” the consortium said.

As an SEZ, the SRP is a mixed-used economic zone that will house information technology (IT), tourism, medical tourism, commercial, institutional, recreational and retirement facilities, and light manufacturing industries, as confirmed in the letter issued by the Ecozone Development Department of PEZA last June 22.

CHI, in a letter to PEZA last June 14, had requested the amendment of the certificate of registration between the city government and PEZA.

The council has referred the matter to the committee on budget and finance and urban planning for study.