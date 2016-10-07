Cebu health officer sees dengue outbreak

An official at the Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) said there is now a dengue outbreak in the province, citing the abnormal increase in dengue cases since the second quarter of this year.

Cebu Province Map(Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

“We have a dengue outbreak because the number of cases is more than the previous year. There is an unusual increase of cases and more people are getting sick,” said PHO chief on public health, Dr. Niño Ismael Pastor.

Pastor said he based the declaration on data released by the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, which showed that dengue cases in Cebu rose by 140 percent year-on-year to 6,808 cases. Of the 125 dengue deaths, 67 were from the province.

“This is a relative quantity compared to the previous rate. It is an outbreak and it is abnormal,” Pastor said during the meeting of the Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Council Thursday.

He said the rise of dengue case is alarming but told the public not to worry about it because the health office is trying to contain it as soon as possible.

He admitted, however, that his office could not cope with rising number of cases because the local government units have stopped supporting its operations.

“Our resources are already depleting. Our misting team is no longer responding effectively. The sanitary inspectors of the LGUs used to help us but now they are already burnout. This is already beyond our capacity,” he said.