Cebu Pacific cancels 2 flights as ‘Karen’ intensifies

At least two flights were cancelled after the state weather bureau said that typhoon Karen has intensified and is nearing Luzon on Friday.



MB.COM.PH MB FILE – Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific cancelled flights 5J821 from Manila to Virac and 5J822 from Virac to Manila, according to its website.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said storm signal number was raised over Catanduanes, where winds of up to 120 kph can blow off palm thatch or old tin roofs and break tree branches.

The state weather bureau said storm surges between 4 to 14 meters are possible in coastal areas, it said.

