Cebu ports now have 117 CCTV cameras

Cebu City – Officials at the Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) now have better monitoring and control of the city’s ports following the installation of 117 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Cebu City Map(Photo courtesy of Google Map)

The cameras have been placed in strategic areas from Pier 1 to the Cebu International Port, covering six busy sea ports. Some cameras have been placed in areas near the Qimonda IT complex, which houses the Palace of Justice, and in exits and entrances leading to the highway.

Aside from the 117 CCTV cameras, 65 other CCTV units were installed in various areas of the CIP by the Oriental Port and Allied Services Corp.

Three of the cameras have a zooming capability of approximately 350 degrees.

“These three big CCTV cameras (are) called PanTilt Zoom Television or PTV. These have effective range, which is longer than the other CCTV cameras,” said Senior Supt. Glenn Sarador, CPA chief of police.

The installation of the cameras is part of the CPA’s efforts to monitor the movement of container vans, especially those considered as having hot cargoes.

In the past, several container vans allegedly containing smuggled goods were spirited out of the CIP in collusion with unscrupulous personnel of CPA, Opascor and the Bureau of Customs.

Sarador said that with the installation of the CCTV cameras, entry and exit of criminals can be monitored.