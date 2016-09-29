Cebuana Lhuillier grants instant microinsurance claims to fire victims

Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Solutions (CLIS) gave immediate help and assistance to families affected by the fire which raged Port Area last week, through another Claims RAPIDO (Rapid Action in a Disaster-Stricken Area Operations) activity.



(mb.com.ph) Cebuana Lhuillier’s Claims RAPIDO(mb.com.ph)

Cebuana Lhuillier representatives gave claims proceeds to five microinsureance clients, on-the spot. Other families were insured with Cebuana Lhuillier’s flagship microinsurance product, Alagang Cebuana Plus (ACP), and were consequently entitled to fire cash assistance worth up to Php5,000 for each Php25 policy.

Since it was implemented, there has been eight Claims RAPIDO activities throughout the country.

Recently, the pawnshop launched one of its official insurance products for its disaster resilience advocacy called ACP Gold. It features micro-life coverage as addition to ACP’s basic coverage on accidental death, dismemberment and disability, fire cash assistance and unprovoked murder and assault.

“This is our way of proving that CebuanaLhuillier is really serious in its advocacy of helping build a disaster-resilient nation as what we have committed at the start of 2016, which is also in line with our goal of making every Filipino financially-included. As what we have been cascading to all Filipinos nationwide, microinsurance is an effective tool for disaster preparedness and through activities like Claims RAPIDO, we want people to realize the importance and the use of microinsurance especially when disaster strikes,” CebuanaLhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

Claims RAPIDO is one of Cebuana Lhuillier’s effort to improve claims processing service aligned with the company’s disaster resilience advocacy.

“More than anything else, our Claims RAPIDO activity is really intended to re-ignite hope among our clients in times of disasters like fire. We want to instill in their minds that CebuanaLhuillier is ready to help and is quick in providing them with their microfinancial needs at such trying times. Instead of waiting for the ACP beneficiaries to come to our branches, we go the extra mile to serve them directly and instantly,” CLIS General Manager Jonathan Batangan said.