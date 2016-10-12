Celeb scions try out on ‘Pinoy Boyband Superstar’



(FROM LEFT): Angelo Marco Sison, Allen Abrenica and Tony Labrusca (‘Pinoy Boyband Superstar’ Twitter account) (FROM LEFT): Angelo Marco Sison, Allen Abrenica and Tony Labrusca (‘Pinoy Boyband Superstar’ Twitter account)

Some of those who recently tried out on the ABS-CBN talent reality show “Pinoy Boyband Superstar” have parents in show business.

Among them is Angelo Marco Sison, the son of seasoned OPM singer Marco Sison. Angelo got 84% of the audiences votes for performing his dad’s “Make Believe” aired over the weekend.

Note a contestant needs to get at least 75% of the votes before he can perform in front of show judges Vice Ganda, Aga Muhlach, Sandara Park and Yeng Constantino.

“Binigyan niya ako ng madaming tips,” Angelo told celebrity judges, referring to his dad.

Vice and Aga pointed out areas for improvement but they believe he has potential so they gave him two yeses.

“Physically, ang gwapo mo. ’Yung singing, okay, pwede pang i-improve. You can carry a tune. Mana ka din naman sa tatay mo. Siguro kulang ka sa character,” Vice told Angelo.

Aga complimented Angelo’s charms.

“Honestly, like when you first said na anak ka ni Marco Sison tapos kinanta mo ’yung kanta ng tatay mo, iba ’yung sa daddy mo kapag siya ang kumanta noon. The girls loved you and that’s what matters. Para sa akin, gusto kitang makita pa,” he said.

Yeng and Sandara, however, both gave Angelo a ‘no,’ which effectively halted his progress on the show.

“Parang hindi tumagos sa puso ko. Parang may hinahanap lang ako na mas ilabas. Naturally gwapo ka. I think it’s your charm, kailangan pang ilabas,” Yeng said.

Sandara added, “Magaling ka pero may kulang na 2%, for now, no.”

Allen Abrenica, the brother of Aljur and Vin Abrenica, also tried his luck and received 89% of the audiences votes.

“Alam ko pinakilig na kayo ni Aljur at Vin, pero sisiguraduhin ko sa inyo, ako ang mamahalin ninyo,” he told the crowd.

The 17-year-old auditionee told the judges he quit his studies to join the reality show.

“Nag-stop ako for this. Parang nakita ko na calling ko na po ’yung ‘Pinoy Boyband Superstar,’ first time ko na hindi sundin ’yung dad ko sa gusto niya for me at sinunod ko ’yung pangarap ko at ’yung gut feel ko na para sa akin itong ‘Pinoy Boyband Superstar,’” he said.

However, Allen failed to impress the judges after his performance of “Huwag Na Lang Kaya.”

“Sweet ’yung boses mo. Sa pagkanta siguro mas magaling pa dapat diyan ng onti. So sana mag-practice ka pa,” Sandara said.

Yeng admitted she expected so much from Allen.

“Vocally parang andiyan ka lang eh. Siguro kailangan pa siyang i-angat,” she said.

Upon learning he stopped schooling to try his luck on the show, Aga said, “Alam mo nabigla ako (sa sinabi mo). Para tigilan mo ’yung eskwela mo for something like this… huwag natin pababayaan ang pag-a-aral natin. That’s very important para sa akin.”

Vice echoed the sentiment.

“Napakapalad mo kasi meron kang pamilya na kayang tustusan ang pag-aaral mo. Hindi lahat may ganyang blessing na natatanggap mo. Bilang parang ate mo, naghinayang ako. Sana hindi mo sinayang ang pagkakataon na iyon. Sa edad mo, dapat education muna,” Vice said.

In the end, Allen got four nos from the judges.

“Tonight, I didn’t see your passion burning. Feeling ko pwede kang maging katulad ng mga kapatid mo na artista, pero sa ‘Pinoy Boyband Superstar,’ para sa akin, no,” Vice said.

The son of actor Boom Labrusca and Kulay singer Angel Jones, Tony, also auditioned and impressed the four judges during an earlier episode. Tony, who is also a commercial model and gymnast, performed Lifehouse’s “You And Me.”

“It’s so obvious the moment you entered. Sabi ko, ‘Sana kumakanta ito,’ and then you come from that family. You did well. It’s a yes for me,” Aga said.

The show paved the way for the reunion of Tony with his estranged father. The two met onstage after Tony’s performance. Tony reportedly grew up in Canada with his mother.

“I really didn’t know kung ano talaga ’yung dapat kong maramdaman. First na nakita ko ’yung tatay ko, hindi ko maiwas na he’s my blood. Kahit na parang stranger siya sa akin, I see so much of myself in him,” Tony said.

Boom told Tony he is proud of him.

“Ang galing mo. I’m so proud of you. Si God may mga ways Siya. Dati hindi natin maipipilit ’yung mga bagay na wala pa doon. At least now, andito siya, everything’s okay. Maybe from there, alam mo na magkaayos-ayos ang lahat.”