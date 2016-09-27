Cement, power sectors face closer PCC scrutiny

The cement and power sectors face closer scrutiny by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), which received multiple allegations for alleged anti-competitive practices involving structure and personalities of these sectors.

PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan said the quasi-judicial body is looking into a number of matters, spanning a diverse set of sectors such as power, cement and rice, that have been brought to the attention of the PCC.

PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan

“These include, but are not limited to the Department of Energy’s request for PCC to look into possible anti-collusive practices of power generators, and complaint filed by a private individual against the possible abuse of dominant position by cement manufacturers,” said Balisacan.

El Cid R. Butuyan cited the cement sector for having gained some level of coverage and that some of these complaints were only filed a few days ago.

“We have a few matters on various stages on levels of specificity of allegations referred to us as you would imagine there are certain matters that we can share to public and some we should keep. On cement, it is fair to point that there is some level of coverage on former public officials on relation to certain officials and members of cement industry,” said Butuyan.

“The complaints refer to certain anti-competitive practices, multiple allegations, individual allegations and structure and specific incidents.”

“But we have not really moved from preliminary investigation,” he said noting that the complaints refer both to policy, structure and behavior. There are four matters involving in the cement industry.”

He, however, said that the investigation is still in the very early stage of information gathering. He said the PCC will probably engage the Department of Trade and Industry, which protects the consumer welfare, to contribute its input in the probe. PCC will also bring other agencies concerned.

Under the law, PCC has 90 days to conduct preliminary inquiry after which they will decide if they will pursue a formal investigation or close the probe.

So far, the PCC has already received 65 notifications, which are separate from the complaints filed. There are 65 notifications received and PCC has conducted pre-notification consultations.

The Department of Energy would also like the PCC to look into the possibility of collusive practices.