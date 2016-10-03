Cement smuggling at Iloilo port slammed

Iloilo City — A consumers group is urging key government officials to stop smuggling at Iloilo ports and the rest of the region.

Rodolfo Javellana Jr., president of the United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC), said the Port of Iloilo is one of the entry points for smuggled cement.

Iloilo (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

In particular, three of the nine shipments of smuggled cement entered the country this year through the Iloilo port, Javellana said as he spoke at the September 30 regional launching of the group’s anti-smuggling campaign, He said the cement shipments were not only undeclared but undervalued.

From January to April, an estimated 12,000 metric tons of cement arrived at the port. Instead of the standard freight rate of $23, the cement was charged a freight rate of $8 per MT.

Javellana said he has informed Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon of the problem.

Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) assured that curbing smuggling is one of the priorities of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“In his statement when we arrived from Vietnam, he underscored to further intensify the campaign to rid our Customs people of involvement in these smuggling activities,” said Yasay.

During a speaking engagement at Central Philippine University (CPU) last October 1, Yasay noted how the country was losing money from the smuggling of rice and other commodities.

“This is something that we just have to make sure that we are able to solve,” Yasay added.

UFCC estimates that the government is losing P547 million daily or P200 billion annually from smuggling.