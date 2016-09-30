Central bank executive confident of M3

Domestic liquidity is not expected to shoot up once trust entities are not allowed to tap the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) overnight deposit facilities (ODFs) starting June 2017.



(mb.com.ph) BSP Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo(mb.com.ph)

BSP Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told reporters Friday that trust entities’ funds that will not be allowed to be placed in the central bank’s ODFs will just be absorbed by the banks and will be subjected to reserve requirements.

He said these additional funds are expected to be placed in treasury bills (T-bills), among others.

These may also be placed with the central bank’s term deposit facility (TDF), reverse repurchase (RRP) facility and the overnight deposit facility but Guinigundo pointed out that the deposits will be that of the banks and not the trust entities.

“For us, it will have limited impact (on M3). But it will provide banks with more resources that they can lend out and in the process continue supporting economic activities,” he said.

Last July, M3 — or the total money supply sloshing in the economy — posted a faster growth of 13.1 percent year-on-year from month-ago’s 12.4 percent due to sustained rise in credit.

Trust entities were allowed to put funds in the central bank’s ODFs to help the central bank mop up more liquidity in the economy.

“But now that we have the IRC and the TDF, then we feel that we have sufficient mechanism for mopping up liquidity,” he said, citing that trust entities’ objective is really to manage investments.

With this development, Guinigundo said the central bank encourages trust entities to think of ways to efficiently manage funds under their care.

“In the process, they can also help provide more variety of instruments and services in the capital markets so it will develop and deepen the capital markets,” he added.