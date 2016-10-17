Central Luzon suffers P2.1 B agri damage from ‘Karen’

The onslaught of Typhoon Karen caused more than P2.1 billion worth of agricultural damage or losses in Central Luzon, the Department of Agriculture said.

Tarlac sustained most of the damages in rice (palay) at P1,047,968,255.88, the DA’s initial report on the damages by Karen indicated.

Nueva Ecija is next, with P1,038,678,907.70.

The other major damages were recorded in Aurora with P39, 049,932.40, Bulacan with 11,366,395.60 and Pampanga with 4,338,644.00.

Aurora also sustained P149,700.00 worth of damages in high value crops.

DA Regional Director Andrew Villacorta said the department has been doing efforts to assist farmers who have been affected by the flooding.