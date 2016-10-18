Ceres spoils Global’s grand finale, zeroes in on AFC Cup spot
Global may be the newly-crowned United Football League (UFL) champion.
But on Sunday night, it was erstwhile winner Ceres that showed its championship pedigree.
Ceres inched closer to a return to the AFC Cup after surprising Global, 5-0, in a pivotal match for the former champ at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Adrian Gallardo drew first blood for Ceres in the 38th minute, while Jeffrey Christaens doubled the lead five minutes later.
Global, which was already without captain Misagh Bahadoran because of his father’s death on Thursday, then suffered a huge blow as Arthur Kouassi incurred a red card off two accumulated yellows after a hard foul just before halftime.
Orman Okunaiya quickly took advantage of Ceres’ power play as he made it 3-0 in the 47th minute.
Bienve Marañon made it 4-0 for Ceres in the 80th minute before Gallardo capped the demolition job one minute from fulltime.
Ceres moved back to second place with 41 points, a point clear of Loyola entering the final weekend of the season.
Ceres can secure the silver medal finish with a win against Voltes next Sunday night or a Loyola loss to Stallion, a 3-1 winner over GAU in the curtain-raiser, on Saturday night at the said venue.
If Loyola draws with Stallion, Ceres can take second with a draw or if Voltes fails to beat Ceres by a humongous 30-goal lead.
Loyola, on the other hand, must beat Stallion on Saturday and hope that Voltes holds Ceres to at most a draw the night later to steal the AFC Cup spot.
Meanwhile, Global, which has already secured the championship and a spot in an AFC tournament, which is either the AFC Cup or the AFC Champions League depending on the agreement of the AFC and the UFL, two weeks ago, failed to end its season on a high note with its most lopsided defeat in recent history. Global will be formally handed with the championship trophy next Sunday.