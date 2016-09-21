Cesar Montano denies supposed ‘appointment’

Actor, director and producer Cesar Montano maintained he has never received an offer for public position from President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, neither to head the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) nor the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as rumors have it.

Cesar Montano

“Narinig ko rin nga ’yan (tsismis na yan) pero wala, hindi (totoo),” he said in an interview at the launch of the Piaya Network recently.

Although among celebrity supporters of President Duterte, even co-writing the song “Pagbabago” used during his campaign, Montano cleared he never expected anything in return for it all.

“Ang sa akin lang naman ay suporta dahil naniwala ako sa kanya,” he said. “Hanggang ngayon naman naniniwala pa rin ako sa kanya ke may posisyon na i-alok o wala.”

Montano is more than satisfied with Duterte’s accomplishments three months into his presidency, noting, “He has done a lot already in a short period of time na kung iko-compare mo ay hindi nagawa ng iba. At hindi biro ang mga nagawa niya kaya saludo ako sa kanya.”

He admits getting hurt whenever detractors hurl criticism at the president, particularly his war on drugs.

“Eh, siyempre bilang presidente natin parang tatay na natin siya. Eh kung ang tatay mo binabato hindi ka ba masasaktan? Hindi ka ba maapektuhan?”

Asked if he has any qualms about the rise of extrajudicial killings, Montano said, “Ang sa akin, buhay din naman ang kapalit (kapag hindi nasugpo ang problema sa droga). Buhay ng mga inosente so hindi ba mas importante iyon?”

On reports that the government is supposedly planning to name celebrities allegedly into illegal drugs, Montano said, “Alam nila ang ginagawa nila so, sa akin, sumunod na lang tayo, lumagay tayo sa tama.”

Something’s cooking

Montano is gearing up for busy months ahead as he returns to filmmaking.

“May tatlo kaming niluluto sa ngayon,” he intimated, sharing one of these is an action film that he is set to direct and star in.

“Excited na rin nga ako at matagal ko na ring gustong gumawa uli ng pelikula,” he added. “Basta I will share details about these films in due time.”

Will he also return to TV?

“Medyo mahirap kasi kapag sa TV – gaya ’yung mga teleseryeng ganyan – hindi na kaya ng oras ko. Siguro kung guest appearances okay lang.”

Expansion

Piaya Network is on Skycable’s Channel 35. It’s been based in Bacolod City since August 2014.

Owned by Anthony Leo Aguirre and produced by ATP Holdings, the network consists of various original TV programs (“A-Listed,” “Travel N’ Taste,” “Smarts,” “Food Infinity,” “Project Negros,” etc) and specializes in broadcast syndication all around Negros.

It is also into digital production. The network plans to go nationwide.

“Nakakatuwa. Kailangan natin ito kasi kung iko-compare tayo sa ibang bansa like China, Korea eh, iilan lang ang local channels natin,” Cesar noted. “Isang sign din ’yung mga ganito na ’yung mga businessmen may confidence… they are getting more and more interested in investing. Progress ito. It’s part of change and I believe it’s because we have a leader like President Duterte. Pinaliliwanag niya ang future ng Pilipinas.” (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)