Chairman Diño leaps from VACC to SBMA

Subic Bay Freeport — Outgoing Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman Roberto Garcia turned over yesterday the chairmanship of the SBMA to Violence Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) Chairman Martin Diño at a simple ceremony held at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center (SBECC), here.

NEW SBMA CHAIR — Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman Martin Diño gives his speech during the turnover ceremony yesterday at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center (SBECC). (Jonas Reyes/ Manila Bulletin)

Speaking briefly about his appointment to the SBMA by President Duterte, Diño said: “Ang unang tanong sa akin ni Presidente eh kung seryoso akong magtatrabaho ako (The President’s first question to me was if I would seriously work).”

If it is any proof of his determination to hit the ground running, Diño brought with him his transition team and his fellow VACC members at the turnover ceremony.

There was a good attendance of local government officials from Zambales and Bataan, along with locators and employees from the Freeport and the SBMA. Diño addressed them and expressed hope to have a good working relationship with them.

He did not miss giving kudos to his predecessor, describing Garcia’s work at the SBMA as topnotch and that he is now hardpressed to do better.

“I hope that in my first year in office, the 107,000 workforce would increase by 60,000. And by the end of my term as chairman, my plan is to reach the 500,000 mark,” Diño said. He also bared plans to utilize various areas around the Freeport zone to increase the number of investors.

Two weeks ago in a press conference in Quezon City, Diño vowed to investigate the alleged anomalous transactions entered into by the past administration.

He said he would prioritize the investigation into alleged anomalous dealings by the past administration in forging contracts with private investors and traders operating in SBMA, thereby cheating the government of millions.

Garcia has since reacted to Diño’s remarks, saying: “Contracts are board approved and I welcome any investigation that will prove that such contracts are not anomalous and are above board.”