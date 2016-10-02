Charo on making ‘Humayo’

Charo Santos-Concio

In awarded film “Ang Babaeng Humayo,” comebacking actress Charo Santos-Concio plays Horacia, a woman imprisoned for a crime she did not commit. Now showing in local theaters, she talked about working with director Lav Diaz and some of the cast members in a recent interview.

“My motivation (for doing the movie) was simple: I wanted to work with Lav, to understand his cinema,” she said. “I saw Lav’s evolution. Of the four movies of his that I’ve seen, I think the storytelling on this one is the most solid.”

Part of her preparations for the role were taking acting workshops under Malou de Guzman and visit -ing the Correctional Institute for Women. The second was important, Charo said, so she could “observe and somehow get a glimpse of how it is there.”

“I also had lengthy discussion with Lav on my character’s motivation,” the actress added.

Her co-stars were very “collaborative,” something Charo appreciated.

She said of Mae Paner: “She would remind me about the littlest of things and I appreciate that. Kasi si Lav kadalasan after a take ganu’n lang (making a motion as if patting her shoulder) eh, siyempre tao lang din tayo. Kahit paano we want feedback, so it helps na ’yung mga co-stars ko very collaborative.”

Then there’s John Lloyd Cruz, who, according to Charo, was ever professional, keeping in character as soon as he puts his makeup on.

“I guess the success of the film is anchored on the energy given by all those involved,” Santos-Concio summed. “It’s not just me, or Lav, but the whole production. They’re a small team but they are very, very passionate with what they do. They’re very efficient and well organized. Madalas hindi na kailangan sabihin ni Lav kung ano ang gagawin, very instinctive sila. They really know what they’re doing kaya naging madali ang trabaho namin.”

What did she learn working with Lav?

“He is a brilliant filmmaker, very humble, passionate. ’Yung pagmamahal niya sa bayan mahalaga ’yun sa kanyang cinema.”

We asked Charo for insight on how other Filipino films could also win international awards and she said, “As a collective, the local film industry should just keep on doing their best to come up with quality films. We should keep on exploring different aspects of cinema kasi you cannot predict what the jury wants eh.”

The actress is open to doing more films in the future.

“If the material is good, if the character is good, why not? I’m not saying kailangang award-winning ’yan ha? Awards have never been a motivation for me. Hindi ako gumagawa ng pelikula para sa award, bonus lang ’yan. I accept work because I am passionate about the material kahit rom-com man ’yan. Malay mo may kilig movie tayong gawin sa edad kong ito!” (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)