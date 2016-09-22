Charo Santos under her lucky stars

UNDER LUCKY STARS: How can anyone be so lucky? Such was the consensus among a bunch of media people huddled together during an event recently.

The object of our discussion and collective affection is Charo Santos-Concio, who has just pulled another surprise starring in Lav Diaz’s “Ang Babaeng Humayo.” The 227-minute film created Philippine cinema history by winning the prestigious Golden Lion for Best Film at the recent Venice Film Festival.

As the world knows, “Humayo” is Charo’s comeback film after an absence from the big screen of more than 15 years.

Those of us in the table concurred not every actor who has been away from acting for so long could easily pull off such a feat. So, how did Charo get away with it?

CHARO AN ENIGMA: To many, Charo Santos can be some kind of an enigma.

Soft-spoken by nature and seemingly in control of herself at all times, she has proven herself worthy of emulation on all counts of womanhood. No, make that personhood. Beauty. Intelligence. Sensitivity. Versatility. Sheer Talent.

Through the years, Charo has passed with flying colors her multifaceted roles as wife, mother, actress, producer, career woman. She is the first woman president of ABS-CBN, a gargantuan task that brought her awards and recognition internationally.

CLOSE FOR COMFORT: At the Venice filmfest, Charo reportedly came close to winning Best Actress as she figured in the Top 3 contenders to the crown. The award went to Emma Stone for her work in the film “La La Land” (US).

Later, we learned from Cinema One producer Ronald Arguelles that the Venice fest house rules state that there can only be one award per film. Such was confirmed to the “Humayo” group by members of the jury.

Some 20 films from all over the world vied for the Golden Lion Jury head director Sam Mendez described the films as “a wonderful astonishing variety.”

CRITICS HAIL CHARO PERFORMANCE: Critics from reputable trade papers lauded Charo’s performance in “Ang Babaeng Humayo” (“The Woman Who Left”), where she played Horacia, a teacher who spent 30 years in prison for a crime she didn’t commit. She then plots revenge against her ex-boyfriend (Michael de Mesa), the guy who framed her. Deep inside, Horacia struggles between vengeance and forgiveness.

Clarence Tsui of Hollywood Reporter described her performance as majestic. Tsui wrote that “Ang Babaeng Humayo” is an immensely immersive and engaging tale about a wronged individual’s grueling struggle between reconciliation and revenge… a succinct, poignant revenge drama.

VARIETY SAYS: Film critic Guy Lodge of Variety wrote, “It’s Santos-Concio’s soft-skinned but seething performance that must see viewers through the film’s most challenging passages. She plays Horacia’s quiet resilience without making her a kind of impenetrable exemplar: A scene in which she leads the defeated Hollanda through a shaky but hopeful rendition of ‘Somewhere’ from ‘West Side Story’ is an invaluable moment of pure sweetness amid the austerity.”

Ben Nicholson of CineVue, who reviewed the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, said Charo rendered a magnetic performance. Nicholson wrote: “Indeed, her subsequent adoptions of different names for use by different people begin to create the impression of a splintering psyche and Santos’ magnetic performance is one of many masks.”

Nicholson gave “Humayo” four out of five stars.

ASIA’S BEST ACTRESS: Recall that for her work in her first film ever, “Itim (1977),” the budding actress from Oriental Mindoro won the best actress award at the Asian Film Festival that year.

Winning in whatever field she ventures into comes naturally to Charo. Those who work with her closely claim she might have a direct line to God. He grants her all of her heart’s desires.

CHARO ON LAV DIAZ: “When we talked in March, we said we would only make a movie. We are just going to have fun. But this is more than just having fun. This is a great adventure, and really, a most unforgettable moment.”

FEEL THE JOURNEY: “I really wanted to work with this director… I want to understand the aesthetics behind his cinema, why he produces long running films. He doesn’t manipulate the audience, he doesn’t manipulate the characters, he allows the characters to go through the journey and feel the journey.”

RUSSIAN TALE: “Ang Babaeng Humayo” is inspired by a Leo Tolstoy short story, “God Sees The Truth, But Waits.” A co-production between Cinema One and Sine Olivia, the film opens in the Philippines on Sept. 28.

Among its attractions is the provocative performance of John Lloyd Cruz as Hollanda, a transgender prostitute.