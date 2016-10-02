Cheers and honors as Miriam Defensor Santiago is laid to rest

Former Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago has been laid to rest at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City today, October 2, amid an outpouring of tributes and cheers.

Santiago was buried at around 4:20 pm beside the tomb of her son, Alexander, who died in 2003.

The final blessing was officiated by Fr. Aris Sison, rector of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao.

The Philippine National Police later conferred her funeral honors, including a 21-gun salute, while a shower of petals emanated from a Philippine Air Force helicopter.

White doves and 71 white balloons were also released by supporters chanting, “Miriam, we love you.”

At the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina, voluunteers for Miriam Defensor Santiago release doves and balloons at her burial. MB PHOTO/FEDERICO CRUZ

At the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Quezon City, PNP Honor Guards carry the casket of Miriam Defensor Santiago to into the funeral car to be moved from the grotto to the main cathedral for the mass. MB PHOTO/FEDERICO CRUZ

Mourners who have gathered at the memorial park broke into cheers and applause as the hearse carrying the late lawmaker’s remains passed.

Before the burial, a more solemn final mass was officiated by Cubao Bishop Honesto Ongtioco at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral while Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani gave the homily.

In his homily, Bishop Bacani praised Santiago as a fighter for the good who eschewed evil.

Noting that the name Miriam means “princess,” Bacani also described the late senator as a “princess” for the people as he addressed her widower, Atty. Narciso “Jun” Santiago.

Among those who paid their last respects were Heart Evangelista-Escudero, Ilocos Norte representative and former first lady Imelda Marcos, nephew and former Quezon City representative Mike Defensor, and former vice president Jejomar Binay.

Santiago died in her sleep on September 28 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City after a two-year battle with lung cancer. She was 71.

A seasoned and feisty public servant, Santiago has served on all three branches of government—as a trial court judge, immigration commissioner, agrarian reform secretary, and senator. She also received multiple awards, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Government Service, the Asian counterpart of the Nobel Prize.

She has run for the presidency thrice, but lost. In her last presidential bid this May 2016, she lost to President Rodrigo Duterte, who had vocally expressed his admiration and respect to her. Duterte visited Santiago’s wake early Sunday.