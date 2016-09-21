Chiefs secure ‘bonus’

Games Tomorrow

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – EAC vs Mapua (Jrs.)

11:45 a.m. – JRU vs SSCR (Jrs.)

2 p.m. – JRU vs SSC-R (Srs.)

4 p.m. – Letran vs EAC (Srs.)

Jio Jalalon embellished his status as the face of NCAA by leading the Arellano University Chiefs to yet another big win.

The deadly guard from Cagayan de Oro City exploded for a season-high 35 points as the Chiefs reaffirmed their mastery over the Mapua Cardinals, 95-82, to clinch the first twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

The former member of the Sinag Pilipinas that won the gold medal in last year’s SEA Games, left his defenders scratching their heads in sheer frustration as he knocked down five triples aside from posting five rebounds, five assists and five steals.



(Rio Lionelle Deluvio/Manila Bulletin) Arellano’s Lervin Flores goes up against four Mapua defenders, including the 6-foot-9 Allwell Oraeme (2nd from left) in their NCAA game yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City. The Chiefs won, 95-82.(Rio Lionelle Deluvio/Manila Bulletin)

In all, the Chiefs unloaded 13 three-pointers – five in the last 5:36 of the game – to snare their 14th win in 17 outings.

The win, likewise, stretched Arellano’s winning run to four games with only one game left in the elimination round.

Jalalon was ably supported by Donald Gumaru who celebrated his 24th birthday with an impressive performance. He made all his 15 points from the three-point territory.

Arellano turned what started to be a tight contest into a rout with a decisive 20-4 run midway in the payoff period.

“It’s a great boost for us as we prepare for the Final Four. They executed our plays well,” said Arellano Coach Jerry Codiñera, who leaned mostly on his guards to outhustle the Cardinals.

The loss pulled the Cardinals down to fourth at 11-6. If Arellano wins its last game and Mapua drops its own, the two squads will once again meet in the Final Four.

CJ Isit had 25 points, while Allwell Oraeme finished with 13 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks for Mapua, but their efforts were not enough to stop the Chiefs.

Kent Salado also stepped up for Arellano with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, even as Dioncee Holts took charge in the shaded lane with 11 boards.