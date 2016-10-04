Chikungunya outbreak in Indang forces state of calamity

Indang, Cavite — This first-class upland municipality was placed under state of calamity due to chikungunya outbreak in the area.

Dr. George R, Repique Jr., Provincial Health Office head, declared the outbreak last Friday after chikungunya afflicted 51 more residents on the third week of September this year.



Chikungunya is a virus transmitted by infected mosquitoes to humans. Just like dengue, its symptoms are high fever, severe joint and muscle pains, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. Officials said that only chinkungunya has much lower mortality rate as compared to dengue. The virus ratio is one death in every 1,000, a report said.

There were 470 cases recorded in Indang in Morbidity Week 37 or the period covering January 1 to September 24, according to the Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (PESU).

During the previous week, from Sept. 16-23, there were 419 cases that were reported in the municipality.

The PESU, citing the latest update report, said that there were a total 474 cases in the province, with General Trias City and Dasmarinas District with two each.

Repique and Dr. Nelson C. Soriano, PESU chief, met with Mayor Perfecto V. Fidel, local health officer, Dr. Rose Alegre, and barangay captains for hours last Monday at the municipal hall and discussed the outbreak until they agreed on declaring a state of calamity to tap emergency funds to arrest the spread of the disease.