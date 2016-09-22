China Bank hikes capital infusion to thrift banking arm by PHP2B

MANILA — China Banking Corporation increased by PHP2 billion its capital infusion to its subsidiary, China Bank Savings Inc. (CBSI), to further strengthen the latter’s operations.

In a disclosure with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) Thursday, China Bank said the additional capital was approved by the bank’s Executive Committee Wednesday afternoon “to support its (CBSI) business expansion.”

PHP1 billion of the additional fund will be extended to the savings bank this September while the remaining amount will be given in December, it said.

“This additional equity infusion brings to PHP6.0125 billion the total capital infused into CBSI since September 2014,” it added.

CBSI, which started operations in September 2008, is currently the fourth largest thrift bank in the country.

It merged with Pampanga-based Unity Bank and Planters Development Bank in 2014 to increase its presence nationwide and improve its services for the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector.

To date it has about 140 branches all over the country.