China General Nuclear acquires Belgium’s largest onshore wind farm

China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) has signed an agreement in Paris withBelgium’s Windvision to take over Esperance wind farm on Thursday.

A worker checks solar panels at a solar energy plant. [Xinhua | mb.com.ph]

Esperance has a total capacity of 81 megawatts, which is the largest ongoing onshore windfarm in Belgium.

This is a new step taken by CGN to expand in the European market after the UK andFrance.

CGN started its European subsidiary in France in 2014, mainly focusing on investmentand acquisition of renewable energy such as wind power and solar energy.

Currently, CGN owns over 8.7 million kilowatts of overseas new energy holding capacity,mainly distributed in Asia, Europe and Middle East.

CGN is one of the enterprises with the largest holding capacity overseas.