China govt looking forward to Duterte state visit

The Chinese government has commended President Rodrigo Duterte’s “attachment of importance” to China-Philippines relations and now looks forward in anticipation to the upcoming visit of the Filipino leader to Beijing.



(KING RODRIGUEZ/Presidential Photo) / mb.com.ph President Rodrigo Roa Duterte(KING RODRIGUEZ/Presidential Photo) / mb.com.ph

In a media briefing held in the Chinese capital, a transcript of which was posted in the official website of the Chinese Embassy in Manila, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang expressed China’s believe that such high-level exchanges will contribute to bilateral friendly cooperation and regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

According to Geng, both China and the Philippines now have the willingness to improve bilateral relations, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation and foster common development.

“We are ready to join hands with the Philippines to improve and develop bilateral relations,” the Chinese foreign ministry official pointed out. “We are also willing to enhance pragmatic cooperation across the board, achieve mutually beneficial and win-win results, and deliver benefits to the two countries and peoples.”